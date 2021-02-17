WATCH: Baby found safe after SUV stolen, suspect is still on the loose

To keep up with the latest local news, subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

BRANDON, Fla. (WCJB) - It was a welcome sight for a Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputy.

Master Corporal John Seale is seen in the video walking up to a silver Volkswagen at the St. Andrews Methodist Church in Brandon, Fla., where inside sat missing toddler, Tinnley West.

“We are so thankful for Master Corporal Seale and the deputies who worked tirelessly to locate this beautiful baby and safely reunite her with her family,” said the sheriff’s office in a post.

The one-year-old girl was found safe on Tuesday after she was abducted when an SUV was stolen with her in it. She was found safe after deputies searched for the girl for two hours.

“I just wanna say thank you to everyone who looked for Tinnley,” said Chelsea Noriega, Tinnley’s mother, on Facebook. “Thanks to everyone who reached out and sent lots of love. We’re so grateful that Tinnley is home safe. A special thank you to Hillsborough County Sheriffs Office, for their quick and diligent work. Lesson learned, for sure.”

Sheriff Chad Chronister told reporters that Tinnley’s mother was helping her mother-in-law unload the car, leaving the sleeping child in the car as they unloaded. This is when the suspect stole the car with the child inside.

The suspect remains on the loose.

