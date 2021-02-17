Winter weather puts a freeze on Florida’s COVID-19 vaccine supply, entire shipment of Moderna vaccine ‘still yet to come’

To keep up with the latest local news, subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. (WCJB) - The winter weather throughout much of the country has impacted Florida’s COVID-19 vaccine, leaving the state without its entire allocation of the Moderna vaccine.

“We did get the vast, vast majority of our Pfizer shipment this week,” DeSantis said. “We’ve received about 136,000 doses. We’ve got about 9,000 doses that are left.”

RELATED STORY: Fighting COVID: Everything you need to know about where/how to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine in NCFL

According to DeSantis, they expect to receive the rest of that shipments by Thursday or Friday. However, the entire shipment of the Moderna vaccine “is still yet to come.”

“Normally we would have all the Madonna by Tuesday or Wednesday of each week,” said the Florida governor. “If you have an appointment like in a Publix for Thursday, and they have to delay you, that’s that’s almost assuredly why. So just have patience on it.”

North Central Florida residents have seen the vaccine supply hinder the vaccination effort locally.

Not only did Publix cancel their vaccine appointment scheduling for Monday morning, the Department of Health in Alachua County was forced to cancel a second dose clinic, where 550 people were scheduled to get the Moderna vaccine and the Department of Health in Levy County is unable to open up more appointments this week due to the limited supply.

RELATED STORY: Publix cancels COVID vaccine appointment scheduling on Wednesday

Paul Myers, the Administrator for the Department of Health in Alachua County, told TV20 on Tuesday, that he was expecting a slight delay because of the President’s Day holiday, but the weather is causing an even longer delay.

“The word that I am getting is that I will probably not receive that Moderna shipment until Thursday or Friday,” he said. “I don’t think it is a critical impact other than the inconvenience. We certainly do apologize to those 550 people that are going to have to be rescheduled.”

Stay with TV20 as we continue to monitor how the vaccine supply is being affected in our area.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.