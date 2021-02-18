Advertisement

100th anniversary of Lake City VA Medical Center marked with time capsule

By Camron Lunn
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A 100-year anniversary time capsule has been placed in the ground in front of Lake City’s VA Medical Center.

The hospital first opened its doors in December of 1920. The small gathering was attended by leaders of the hospital and the north Florida south Georgia VA. The time capsule has things such as cell phones and face masks inside. There are also items to help symbolize suicide prevention, one of the big priorities for the VA.

Associate Director of the Lake City VA Medical Chad Adams spoke about the items.

“VA’s top clinical priority is suicide prevention, so we have items for that as well as the veteran’s crisis line. Then we have some technology items today like cell phones, thumb drives things like that. Just that people will open up at a later date and see what we did in 2020.”

Adams also spoke about the importance of the hospital to the city. “This VA hospital is one of the top employers here locally but more importantly it is a staple of the community where our veterans come to receive the best high-quality care.”

The time capsule will be opened in December of 2120.

