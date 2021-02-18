$1.1 million approved to be spent for new Lake City city hall locations

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) -$1.1 million has been approved for the purchase of two potential locations for Lake City’s city hall.

The money was approved by city council members at the Lake City city council meeting on Tuesday night.

Millennium Bank owns the two buildings that may be purchased. The first bank building is beside the Columbia county public library. It would come fully furnished if purchased.

The second is the historic Columbia county bank. It needs some renovations after it is bought. Grants are being sought out to help pay for the renovations along with the purchase price.

City manager Joe Helfenberger believes that the city hall needs to be sold by the city as soon as possible. He described the netting all around the building as necessary so that bricks do not fall and hit people walking on the sidewalk. He also described evacuating the building numerous times since he started the job in 2018.

“Laterally it’s weak (the current city hall building) and every time we have winds sustained over 45 mph we evacuate the building,” said the city manager. “We have evacuated the building a number of ties within the last year and a half or so.”

He also says the sooner they can purchase the new buildings the quicker they can sell the old one. That would help the city reimburse some of the cost of the purchase.

Helfenberger said, “If we can move into some of these buildings and kind of get out of the current city hall sooner we can put this building up for sale and use that towards any cost to offset it and I think that would be highly desirable.”

The city manager plans on meeting with the council again to discuss the negotiations for the two buildings.

