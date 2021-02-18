Advertisement

Alachua County Pets: Milo, Claudia, and Summer

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 9:10 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new loving homes.

Milo is a sweet bully breed who shelter staff says is a really easy-going guy. They say he’s just happy to have someone to be with.

Claudia is a 1-year-old domestic shorthair kitty. They think she would be a really easy fit in any home.

Summer is a senior brown tabby cat who doesn’t act her age. Staff says she’s 10 years old but is still more like a kitten than you would think.

The shelter is offering curbside services Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. If you want to come to meet a new friend and stay safe at the same time they have you covered.

Dog and puppy adoptions are $40.

Cats and kittens are $20.

Adoptions include their spay and neuter surgeries, county licenses, current vaccinations, and microchips. Those looking to adopt must be 18 or older and pets at home must be up to date on vaccines and licenses.

You can contact Alachua County Animal Services at 1-352-264-6870 ext. 5, or email ACAS@alachuacounty.us.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

41-year-old Larry Dugger was shot and killed after a late night drive-by shooting
Rainbow Family speaks out after their brother is killed in late night shooting
Bryan Weber is charged with racketeering, grand larceny, exploitation of the elderly, and fraud.
Gainesville man arrested for stealing more than $2 million from his mother’s trust
Governor DeSantis on vaccine distribution expansion
DeSantis calls President Biden a “lockdowner,” Governor adamant he will not close down Florida
A $15 million dollar donation by Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey will be the funding bulk of the project.
Ex-prisoners in Gainesville may soon receive guaranteed income
Car hits motorcycle head on in Marion County, killing one
Car hits motorcycle head on in Marion County, killing one

Latest News

Alachua County Pets: Milo, Claudia, and Summer
Alachua County Pets: Milo, Claudia, and Summer
“Cocktails- to-Go” bill is approved by one committee, two to go
“Cocktails- to-Go” bill is approved by one committee, two to go
“Cocktails- to-Go” bill is approved by one committee, two to go
“Cocktails- to-Go” bill approved by one committee
“What’s Up?” with WIND-FM 02/18
“What’s Up?” with WIND-FM 02/18