Alachua County Pets: Milo, Claudia, and Summer

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new loving homes.

Milo is a sweet bully breed who shelter staff says is a really easy-going guy. They say he’s just happy to have someone to be with.

Claudia is a 1-year-old domestic shorthair kitty. They think she would be a really easy fit in any home.

Summer is a senior brown tabby cat who doesn’t act her age. Staff says she’s 10 years old but is still more like a kitten than you would think.

The shelter is offering curbside services Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. If you want to come to meet a new friend and stay safe at the same time they have you covered.

Dog and puppy adoptions are $40.

Cats and kittens are $20.

Adoptions include their spay and neuter surgeries, county licenses, current vaccinations, and microchips. Those looking to adopt must be 18 or older and pets at home must be up to date on vaccines and licenses.

You can contact Alachua County Animal Services at 1-352-264-6870 ext. 5, or email ACAS@alachuacounty.us.

