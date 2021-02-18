Advertisement

Animals at primate sanctuary freeze amid Texas power outage

A chimpanzee is seen in this file photo. The animal sanctuary deaths are yet another casualty...
A chimpanzee is seen in this file photo. The animal sanctuary deaths are yet another casualty of unforgiving winter weather that has seized much of Texas.(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren/file)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 9:27 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A chimpanzee, several monkeys, some lemurs and an uncounted number of birds have died after a nonprofit San Antonio-area wildlife sanctuary lost power amid record-low temperatures.

It’s yet another casualty of unforgiving winter weather that has seized much of Texas.

Primarily Primates Executive Director Brooke Chavez told the San Antonio Express-News that the power went out early Monday at the 70-acre sanctuary that houses more than 400 primates.

Chavez, staff and volunteers mobilized generators, space heaters, propane tanks and blankets.

And as temperatures reached single-digit levels, the staff broke out carriers to evacuate animals to the San Antonio Zoo.

But Chavez said she and her staff began to find dead animals throughout the sanctuary.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

41-year-old Larry Dugger was shot and killed after a late night drive-by shooting
Rainbow Family speaks out after their brother is killed in late night shooting
Bryan Weber is charged with racketeering, grand larceny, exploitation of the elderly, and fraud.
Gainesville man arrested for stealing more than $2 million from his mother’s trust
Governor DeSantis on vaccine distribution expansion
DeSantis calls President Biden a “lockdowner,” Governor adamant he will not close down Florida
A $15 million dollar donation by Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey will be the funding bulk of the project.
Ex-prisoners in Gainesville may soon receive guaranteed income
Car hits motorcycle head on in Marion County, killing one
Car hits motorcycle head on in Marion County, killing one

Latest News

When Harris Country, Texas sheriff’s deputies learned a man couldn’t afford to stay the night...
Texas deputies pay for family who couldn’t afford hotel room
Alachua County Pets: Milo, Claudia, and Summer
Alachua County Pets: Milo, Claudia, and Summer
Alachua County Pets: Milo, Claudia, and Summer
Alachua County Pets: Milo, Claudia, and Summer
Texas power woes continue amid a deep freeze.
Outages drop below 1 million in Texas; icy weather goes east