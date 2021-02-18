Archer residents oppose new GRU solar farm plan

ARCHER, Fla. (WCJB) -Gainesville Regional Utilities got the green light to move a step forward in their plan to build a 600-acre solar farm in Archer.

“We will basically be able to triple the amount of solar power connected to our system as a result of this project,” said Chuck Heidt, project manager for GRU.

Through a partnership with Origis Energy, members of the Alachua County planning commission approved a request to change the land-use code to bring the solar plant to Archer on Wednesday evening. The project still requires approval from the board of county commissioners. It’s expected to be done by early 2023 and transfer power through the GRU substation on Parker Road.

“And so those homes once we move the project a little bit to about 75 feet East then the closest home will be 860 feet from the panels,” said the Director of Project Development for Origis Energy, Jason Thomas.

The project is a move towards the city of Gainesville’s long-term plan to provide energy from only renewable sources by 2045. It’s a plan that doesn’t include Archer residents.

“And I feel like people are not looking at us,” said resident Jeri McMillan.

The few families who live off of County Road 346 in Archer said putting a solar farm near their home will leave them in the dark.

“But we not just gonna give up like this, I mean we’ve all been out here 30 plus years,” added resident George Strickland.

Thomas said communication with residents does need to improve if the plan goes forward.

“You know, we selected this site based on the ability to reduce impacts to the neighborhood,” said Thomas.

For some archer residents, the Wednesday evening meeting was the first time they met Thomas with Origis Energy and they made sure concerns were heard.

“I brought up concerns about our well water. I brought up concerns about our property value. I brought up concerns about being an eyesore. Our concerns towards health. I understand after listening to him, I realized it was coming to a predominately black neighborhood,” added McMillan.

It’s a black neighborhood that won’t benefit from the solar farm because the power will transfer to GRU customers only. Thomas said Origis is willing to make the changes they can to be good neighbors such as readjusting some plans.

“And you know we want to reach out to the neighbors and listen to their concerns and make sure that if we can address those concerns we take them to heart and make sure we do something with the project that helps address their concerns,” said Thomas.

