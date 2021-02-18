Bear-A-Thon Fundraiser raised more than $125,000 for NCFL children

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Congrats and thanks to North Central Florida!

The numbers are in for this year’s Bear-A-Thon Fundraiser put on by our friends at K-Country and Wind FM.

The event raised more than $125,000.

All of the money raised goes towards helping children fighting cancer at UF Health Children’s Hospital.

Donations help children receive stuffed bears and ducks and funds cancer research.

The event is over, but donations are still being accepted online.

