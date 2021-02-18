Advertisement

Black History Month special report: Real Compressions Fast CPR & Training

By Camille Syed
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 5:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - With over 16 years of experience of nursing experience, Drumeka Rollerson is teaching the Ocala/Marion County community how to save lives.

Rollerson started real compressions fast CPR and training three years ago. The inspiration behind the business was seeing patients in the hospital not make it home, when they might have survived if a bystander knew CPR.

“That actually helps the patient to survive,” Rollerson said. “We’ve had so many that you know can actually live if we know that to do.”

Rollerson offers basic life support, advanced cardiac life support and basic hands-only courses for group and individual training.

Before the pandemic she was hosting two classes a day, but she had to adjust.

“Then COVID hit,” Rollerson said. “I was like oh my gosh what am I going to do.”

Now, she travels to businesses to train employees, hosts virtual training, where she sends customers a mannequin for practice and goes to homes.

“I’ll go to their home and set up everything and train them that actually makes them feel a little more safe,” said Rollerson.

During the pandemic, she’s had a chance to travel, assist with COVID relief and teach CPR along the way.

“While in Texas, I was able to teach and train some of the other nurses in CPR and get them renewed as well,” said Rollerson.

Rollerson is also an author, mentors nurses with ‘Black Nurses Rock Ocala’ and teaches classes for new entrepreneurs.

Even though she had doubts in the beginning when becoming an entrepreneur, she still kept going.

“I have been able to push through those emotions and just go for it,” Rollerson said.

She also believes representation is crucial for little brown girls.

“I think it’s important for them to see me as a minority stepping out and doing it because they can look at me and say, ‘oh if she did it, I think I can do it too,” Rollerson said.

Visit Real Compressions Fast CPR & Training’s Facebook and website for more information.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.

