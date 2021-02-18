Cammack: Israeli flag outside her office shows her commitment to maintaining a strong relationship between the two nations

To keep up with the latest local news, subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Congresswoman Kat Cammack displays an Israeli flag outside of her office in Washington D.C..

The flag was given to Cammack by the group “Gators for Israel.”

“There is a number of flags that sit outside members offices,” said Cammack. “It is very common for members to put flags. There is members that chose to have ‘Black Lives Matter’ flags and other nations flag outside their office. For us the most important flag is the American flag that is flying higher than any others. With respect to that flag it is just an expression of our support for the country of Israel and people.”

Cammack’s office is located next to congresswoman Rashida Tlaib, the Representative for Michigan’s 13th congressional district.

Cammack, the representative for Florida’s 3rd congressional district, says despite their differing views about Israel she hopes they can sit down and talk.

“I hope that we can sit down and talk about the strategic relationship historically and otherwise about this relationship with Israel,” said Cammack. “She has some very, very strong opinions, and has said some incredibly aggressive inflammatory and divisive things about Israel and borders of Israel. I think you can’t have it both ways, you can’t say very threatening, abrasive things and then claim to be a proponent for peace and progress.”

