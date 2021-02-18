Advertisement

“Cocktails- to-Go” bill is approved by one committee, two to go

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 8:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A bill sponsored by North Central Florida State Senator Jennifer Bradley would permanently allow restaurants to sell alcohol with food orders.

The so-called “Cocktails- to-Go” bill would allow food service establishments to include alcohol on their menu of take-out or delivery items.

The booze must be sealed and sold with at least one food item.

An order by Governor DeSantis temporarily allows the practice.

Bradley’s bill was approved by one committee and has two more to go in the Senate.

