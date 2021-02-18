“Don’t bring a knife to a gun fight” proved to be true for a Levy County man

To keep up with the latest local news, subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - The saying “don’t bring a knife to a gun fight proved to be true in Levy Co.

According to sheriff’s deputies, they found 34-year-old Jeffrey Gregg with a gunshot wound to the abdomen on NE 136th Ave east of Bronson.

Witnesses said Gregg got into an argument with neighbors earlier Thursday, making threats and firing warning shots from his gun into the air.

He later returned to his neighbors property with two knives.

He then stabbed two people.

One of them, Walter Seibert, pulled out a pistol and fired a single shot into his stomach.

Investigators said the shooting was an act of self defense.

Gregg is hospitalized, and in critical condition, but he faces multiple felony charges when he gets out.

Deputies also believe illegal drug use was the reason the argument started.

