GPD releases new surveillance video in hopes to solve January homicide

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville police released new surveillance video they hope will help solve a January homicide.

According to GPD, Thomas Smith, who went by the name “Marty” was shot and killed and his body was found at the Swamp Wash on East University Avenue on Jan. 7. Police is asking anyone that can identify the people or vehicles in this surveillance video to call police.

So far, no suspects have been identified.

GPD asks anyone with information to reach out to Det. Quinn at (352) 339-0506 or Crime Stoppers of Alachua County at (352) 373-STOP. Crime stoppers is offering a reward for any information. Information can be submitted anonymously.

