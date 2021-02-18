Lake City Medical Center has a new Chief Nursing Officer

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Lake City Medical Center has new leadership.

Beth Sanford-Richman is the new Chief Nursing Officer.

She will assume her role next Monday.

She has more than 20 years of nursing experience, most recently in Panama City as an Assistant Chief Nursing Officer.

Sanford-Richman joins as the hospital adds a 12-bed unit.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.