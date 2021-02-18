Advertisement

Lake City VA Medical Center to recognize 100 year anniversary with time capsule burial

By Amber Pellicone
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 7:13 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - From their very first patient in 1920 to now serving over 30,000 veterans annually the Lake City VA Medical Center has come a long way in the last century. The past, present and future are being recognized for its 100th anniversary.

A time capsule filled with items from present day veteran patients, employees and volunteers for future descendants to open no later than Dec. 6, 2120. Pins, pictures, face masks and badges are just a few things that can be found inside.

Associate Director Chad Adams said this is a huge milestone. ”Over the next 100 years the Lake City VA Medical Center will continue to be a pillar of the community making safe care its mission and priority to veterans,” said Adams.

The time capsule burial will be taking place at 2 p.m. on Thursday. Due to COVID-19 safety precautions, the event will not be open to the public.

