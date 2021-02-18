Advertisement

Levy County commissioners approve new solar power farm in Chiefland

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - A new solar power farm is on its way to Chiefland.

Levy County commissioners have voted unanimously to approve a conditional use permit for a 715- acre solar farm that would generate up to 75 megawatts of power.

The applicant, Levy Solar 1 LLC, is owned by four people with Chiefland addresses.

Commissioner Matt Brooks says now they have the approval to move forward with the permitting application with the state Department of Environmental Protection.

