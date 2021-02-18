Advertisement

Man arrested in Lake City after burglarizing vehicles and attempting to break into home

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 11:50 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City Police arrested a man they say tried to break into a home and burglarized vehicles.

Officers say on Tuesday Jeremy Milton tried to force his way into a home at the Windsong Apartment Complex.

The victim was able push Milton back and close the door.

They say Milton then cracked the windshield of the victim’s car.

Later officers arrested Milton after witnesses saw him burglarizing a truck on Southwest Sisters Welcome Road.

He is being held at the Columbia County Jail on a $27,000 bond.

In a press release Chief of Police Argatha Gilmore stated, “If you see something, say something. This citizen did see something and made the call alerting our officers who were able to respond and make an arrest.”

