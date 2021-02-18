Ocala minister speaks out on gun violence, goes back to the house where his cousin was shot and killed

To keep up with the latest local news, subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A large number of shootings across north central Florida in the past week have many people concerned-- and some people are taking steps to stop the violence.

Just one night can change a life.

For Darrell Tolbert, it happened at his cousin’s home in west Ocala, 32 years ago.

Darrell Tolbert: He’s had a life of crime, but also rehabilitation and God. This weekend, he’ll be holding a #gunviolenceprevention event, and he’ll be doing it where he almost lost his life, on his birthday and the anniversary of his release from incarceration @WCJB20 pic.twitter.com/1IU5szMST5 — Julia Laude (@JuliaMaeLaude) February 18, 2021

“My cousin’s house was the family house. In the hood we have the family house, everybody hangs out there. You have the older people playing cards, spades, and the kids running around,” Tolbert said.

Tolbert said on that fateful night, he was visiting his cousin Telva Burton before a date at the movie theater, but as he was about to leave, he heard his cousin scream.

“Darrell, Darrell, help. He’s beating her up,” Tolbert said.

He went around to help her and as they came around to the front of the house, he saw a person with a gun.

“And I hear the shots, pow, pow, pow and the bullets are coming so close they’re whistling,” he said.

That night Burton was shot and killed. She was 18-years-old and left behind a son and a daughter.

Tolbert said, as a drug dealer, he was in and out of jail after that incident, but it would be something that changed his life.

“It’s in there that I really started reading and studying for myself, and getting close to God,” Tolbert said.

And now on his birthday, and the anniversary of his release from prison he will be going back to this house to speak out on gun violence.

“You see I planned this event in January, when I planned this event and I find it ironic that it’s happening right in front of the event. It’s only increasing. The church can not just sit inside the walls and pray. You got to get out there. You have to be vigilant like Martin Luther King. He got out there. He marched and brought awareness to what’s going on,” Tolbert said.

While he said eradicating gun violence may not happen in his life time, he said if he could save just one life, it’ll all be worth it.

“That night stays my head. I still hear the bullets. It takes away from people, little kids, little girls lose their daddies, so it’s really something I have to speak out against,” he said.

Starting at 2 p.m., the Saturday event will be held on NW 1st Street, in west Ocala.

