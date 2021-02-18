On the two-year anniversary of her disappearance, ASO offers reward for information on Jasmine Robinson

To keep up with the latest local news, subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Alachua County Sheriff’s office is offering a $10,000 reward for information to help find a pregnant woman who disappeared two years ago.

“Help us bring her home,” said ASO in a Facebook post on Thursday, the second anniversary of her disappearance.

Jasmine Robinson was 23 years old when she went missing.

She was six to seven months pregnant at the time.

She was not reported missing until the day after, which deputies say hampered the investigation.

Deputies are re-sharing a video of Robinson’s family pleading for information that will bring their loved one home in hopes it will bring new leads in the case.

“We really want the community to come together, this got taken away, and it hurts, it hurts it hurts daily,” said Robinson’s aunt, Bertha Williams. “And you don’t know and you’re left here have to keep praying because that’s the only thing holding us together.”

Robinson is considered ‘missing under suspicious circumstances.’

