Publix not scheduling COVID vaccine appointments in Florida due to weather delays

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The winter weather continues to freeze COVID-19 vaccine appointments at Publix.

The grocery store chain announced on Thursday that it will not schedule new appointments for the first dose of the vaccinations. However, if an individual in Florida has scheduled an appointment for their second dose, they should arrive at the Publix Pharmacy at their scheduled date and time.

The grocer also did not open up scheduling this past Wednesday due to delay in shipment.

On Wednesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis told the media that they are still waiting on over 200,000 doses of the COVID vaccine to arrive in Florida, which includes its entire shipment of the Moderna vaccine and 9,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

The Florida Division of Emergency Management originally said those doses of the Moderna vaccine were expected to arrive on Thursday - which is the same timeline conveyed to TV20 by the Department of Health in Alachua County.

“The word that I am getting is that I will probably not receive that Moderna shipment until Thursday or Friday,” Paul Myers, the Administrator for the Department of Health in Alachua County, said on Tuesday.

Publix will announce future appointment scheduling opportunities when the company receives its vaccine allotment. The company plans to resume appointments at publix.com/covidvaccine when they receive the shipment.

