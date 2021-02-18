Putnam County Sheriff’s Deputies search for missing 11-year-old girl

SATSUMA, Fla. (WCJB) - Putnam County Sheriff’s Office has a missing child alert out for Makayla Myers. They say more than 50 deputies and detectives are working to find her.

Makayla is missing from Breezeway Avenue in the Horselanding area of Satsuma. Deputies describe her as having brown hair and eyes, as well as a mole on her hairline. She is 5′6″ and weighs 150lbs. She was last seen wearing a grey shirt with pink designs and blue jeans.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has added a missing child alert for Makayla. At this time they do not believe she meets the qualification for an Amber Alert.

Makayla may be in the company of a young adult man she met on the social platform Snapchat. If you have any information on her whereabouts call 911.

Makayla Myers, 11, reported missing by Putnam County Sheriff's Office (Putnam County Sheriff's Office)

