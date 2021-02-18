Advertisement

Putnam County Sheriff’s Deputies search for missing 11-year-old girl

FDLE issues missing child alert of Makayla Myers.
FDLE issues missing child alert of Makayla Myers.(FDLE)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 11:55 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SATSUMA, Fla. (WCJB) - Putnam County Sheriff’s Office has a missing child alert out for Makayla Myers. They say more than 50 deputies and detectives are working to find her.

Makayla is missing from Breezeway Avenue in the Horselanding area of Satsuma. Deputies describe her as having brown hair and eyes, as well as a mole on her hairline. She is 5′6″ and weighs 150lbs. She was last seen wearing a grey shirt with pink designs and blue jeans.

RELATED STORY: Shooting in Eastwood Meadows neighborhood has relatives concerned about their families safety

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has added a missing child alert for Makayla. At this time they do not believe she meets the qualification for an Amber Alert.

Makayla may be in the company of a young adult man she met on the social platform Snapchat. If you have any information on her whereabouts call 911.

Makayla Myers, 11, reported missing by Putnam County Sheriff's Office
Makayla Myers, 11, reported missing by Putnam County Sheriff's Office(Putnam County Sheriff's Office)

To keep up with the latest local news, subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

41-year-old Larry Dugger was shot and killed after a late night drive-by shooting
Rainbow Family speaks out after their brother is killed in late night shooting
Bryan Weber is charged with racketeering, grand larceny, exploitation of the elderly, and fraud.
Gainesville man arrested for stealing more than $2 million from his mother’s trust
Governor DeSantis on vaccine distribution expansion
DeSantis calls President Biden a “lockdowner,” Governor adamant he will not close down Florida
Car hits motorcycle head on in Marion County, killing one
Car hits motorcycle head on in Marion County, killing one
A $15 million dollar donation by Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey will be the funding bulk of the project.
Ex-prisoners in Gainesville may soon receive guaranteed income

Latest News

Bear-A-Thon Fundraiser raised more than $125,000 for NCFL children
Bear-A-Thon Fundraiser raised more than $125,000 for NCFL children
Man arrested in Lake City after burglarizing vehicles and attempting to break into home
Man arrested in Lake City after burglarizing vehicles and attempting to break into home
Shooting in Eastwood Meadows neighborhood has relatives concerned about their families safety
Shooting in Eastwood Meadows neighborhood has relatives concerned about their families safety
Friends and neighbors are worried that growing gun violence could worsen in the Eastwood...
Shooting in Eastwood Meadows neighborhood has relatives concerned about their families safety