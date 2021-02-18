Shooting in Eastwood Meadows neighborhood has relatives concerned about their families safety

To keep up with the latest local news, subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A shooting on Tuesday night at Eastwood Meadows left two people injured, and a relative of one of the victims is pleading for help to stop the violence. Sheriff’s deputies with Alachua County Sheriff’s Office said an 18-year-old was shot in the leg, and a 15-year-old had a bullet graze his head.

Two weeks earlier, the 15-year-old was the victim of another shooting. A relative of the younger victim said enough is enough. For safety reasons and at the relative’s request, we are concealing their identity.

“They was all just standing on the corner and that a car came by and it just start shooting. He was start running. I guess he was running in the direction of the bullet was going.”

According to the relative, young teenagers hanging out on the corner after school is a common occurrence.

“When they get off the school bus, they go right to the corner. They don’t even go home sometimes. They get off the bus, and they stand on the corner because that is what they do. That is what everybody do.”

The relative thinks this is where law enforcement can step in.

“They need to have law enforcement, somebody constantly out here in the neighborhood because there are kids out here. People is coming through do all types of stuff that ain’t right.

Deputies with the ASO want residents to understand they play a vital role in reporting these crimes and helping law enforcement find those responsible.

“There is no law enforcement without the community, and there is no community without the law enforcement. That rings true here. We can only respond to a scene and investigate what already has happened, history behind the events leading up to that, that is where we need the communities help,” said Sgt. Frank Kinsey, a Public Information Officer for the sheriff’s office.

According to Sgt. Kinsey, about seven incidents involving shots fired or shots heard have been detected in this area within the past month. Three of those incidents involved a person being shot.

The 15-year-old victim’s relative can’t figure out why he was involved in two incidents because they say he is a good kid. They believe the two incidents might be related.

“I believe that they know something or they just after him. they know from the first incident. Now they want to come back and do more harm or something.”

This concerned relative said people need to speak up.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers. To contact the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office with a tip call (352) 955-1818 or message any of their social media pages. To submit a tip through Crime Stoppers, call (352) 372-STOP or click here.

