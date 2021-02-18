Advertisement

Vehicle crash in Suwannee County kills teen driver

Vehicle crash in Suwannee County kills teen driver
Vehicle crash in Suwannee County kills teen driver(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 10:52 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - State Troopers are investigating a crash that killed a teenager in Suwannee County on Wednesday.

Troopers say a 19-year-old from Lake City was driving a pickup truck headed south on 39th Drive.

At the intersection of 286th Terrace another pickup collided with the vehicle. The 19-year-old died at the scene.

There were two teens in the other vehicle and they were not injured.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

41-year-old Larry Dugger was shot and killed after a late night drive-by shooting
Rainbow Family speaks out after their brother is killed in late night shooting
Governor DeSantis on vaccine distribution expansion
DeSantis calls President Biden a “lockdowner,” Governor adamant he will not close down Florida
Florida State University Police have located and identified a man who they say has been...
A man wanted by FSUPD for battery is spotted near University of Florida’s campus
Circuit Court judge orders change of plea hearing for Anna Young
DEVELOPING: Cult leader and ‘House of Prayer’ matriarch Anna Young charged with second homicide
A lawsuit filed by general contractor WB Services claims the developer, Nature Coast...
Lawsuit pauses construction of $15 million hotel in Fanning Springs

Latest News

Sports apparel store ‘Gator Mania’ closes after 25 years in business
Sports apparel store ‘Gator Mania’ closes after 25 years in business
Anna Young
Former cult leader Anna Young sentenced to 30 years for murder
A $15 million dollar donation by Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey will be the funding bulk of the project.
Ex-prisoners in Gainesville may soon receive guaranteed income
lorenzo green
UPDATE: Ocala police searching for killer in Valentine’s Day shooting