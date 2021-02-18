Vehicle crash in Suwannee County kills teen driver

SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - State Troopers are investigating a crash that killed a teenager in Suwannee County on Wednesday.

Troopers say a 19-year-old from Lake City was driving a pickup truck headed south on 39th Drive.

At the intersection of 286th Terrace another pickup collided with the vehicle. The 19-year-old died at the scene.

There were two teens in the other vehicle and they were not injured.

