Walk-off hit by Hannah Adams gives UF softball victory in home opener

Strong pitching on both sides highlights Gator victory
By Kevin Wells
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 11:47 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -At least one 2020 tendency has carried over for the Gator softball team. Hannah Adams is still the player you want batting with the game on the line.

Adams delivered her fourth walk-off hit in a span of 20 games dating back to last season, giving No. 5/6 Florida a 1-0 win in Wednesday’s home opener against Jacksonville. Florida improves to 3-0 overall, while JU drops to 2-1.

Runs were difficult to come by because of the quality of pitching. Dolphins starter Alyssa Bilodeau, who tossed a no-hitter against Boston College last Friday, struck out six Gators in six innings of work, including three straight to get out of a bases loaded jam in the first inning.

For the Gators, Elizabeth Hightower and Katie Chronister combined to allow just three hits. Chronister took the win with two and two thirds scoreless innings.

The Gators remain home through the weekend for the Bubly Invitational. Florida faces Georgia Southern and Charlotte a total of five times between Friday and Sunday.

