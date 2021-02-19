Advertisement

‘2021 Great Invader Rally’ kicks off in Gainesville

An event aimed at getting people to remove non-native invasive plants kicked off in...
An event aimed at getting people to remove non-native invasive plants kicked off in Gainesville on Friday.(City of Gainesville)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 12:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An event aimed at getting people to remove non-native invasive plants kicked off in Gainesville on Friday.

The 2021 Great invader Rally is a little different this year because of the pandemic.

Instead of gathering in groups at local parks, organizers are encouraging people to work in their own yards and gardens, then share photos on social media to the GIRR Facebook Event Page or email to gnvgreenwaychallenge@gmail.com.

TRENDING:  Fighting COVID: Everything you need to know about where/how to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine in NCFL

Participants can register online to receive a great invader raider rally face mask.

Organizers also provide resources on identifying invasive plants and how to remove them.

HERE IS MORE INFORMATION ON THE EVENT.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

A $15 million dollar donation by Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey will be the funding bulk of the project.
Ex-prisoners in Gainesville may soon receive guaranteed income
Bryan Weber is charged with racketeering, grand larceny, exploitation of the elderly, and fraud.
Gainesville man arrested for stealing more than $2 million from his mother’s trust
41-year-old Larry Dugger was shot and killed after a late night drive-by shooting
Rainbow Family speaks out after their brother is killed in late night shooting
Telva Burton was shot and killed 32 years ago at her home in west Ocala.
Ocala minister speaks out on gun violence, goes back to the house where his cousin was shot and killed
The Alachua County Sheriff’s office is offering a $10,000 reward for information to help find...
On the two-year anniversary of her disappearance, ASO offers reward for information on Jasmine Robinson

Latest News

Malcom Randall VA Medical Center will hold drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic
Malcom Randall VA Medical Center will hold drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic
Much colder overnight
AJ Afternoon Forecast
Veterans express opinions on COVID-19 vaccine process at Malcom Randall VA Medical Center
Malcom Randall VA Medical Center will hold drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic
“What’s Up?” with K-Country 02/19
“What’s Up?” with K-Country 02/19