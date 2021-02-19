‘2021 Great Invader Rally’ kicks off in Gainesville

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An event aimed at getting people to remove non-native invasive plants kicked off in Gainesville on Friday.

The 2021 Great invader Rally is a little different this year because of the pandemic.

Instead of gathering in groups at local parks, organizers are encouraging people to work in their own yards and gardens, then share photos on social media to the GIRR Facebook Event Page or email to gnvgreenwaychallenge@gmail.com.

TRENDING: Fighting COVID: Everything you need to know about where/how to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine in NCFL

Participants can register online to receive a great invader raider rally face mask.

Organizers also provide resources on identifying invasive plants and how to remove them.

HERE IS MORE INFORMATION ON THE EVENT.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.