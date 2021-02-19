Boys High School Hoops: Santa Fe, Forest advance in region playoffs

(WCJB) -The Class 4A District 5 champion Santa Fe Raiders jumped out to a 41-8 halftime lead and cruised to a 58-37 win over Brooksville Prep in Thursday’s region quarterfinals. The win sets up a third clash this season against district and Alachua County rival Eastside. The Rams advanced via forfeit over The Villages.

Thursday’s play entailed state round of 32 matchups in Classes 2A and larger. Class 1A played region semifinal matchups. Winners advance to the next round on Tuesday.

Region Quarterfinal Results:

Columbia def. Tate, 96-73 (6A)

Forest def. Fleming Island, 48-43 (6A)

Trinity Prep def. P.K. Yonge, 68-66 OT (3A)

St. John Paul II def. St. Francis, 63-56 (2A)

Region Semifinal Results:

Trenton def. Hamilton County, 77-75 (1A)

Madison County def. Bell, 48-32 (1A)

Hawthorne def. Lake Wales Vanguard, 54-37 (1A)

Wildwood def. Williston, 79-42 (1A)

