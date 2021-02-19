Advertisement

Boys High School Hoops: Santa Fe, Forest advance in region playoffs

Thursday featured region quarterfinals in Classes 2A to 7A, and region semis in 1A
By Kevin Wells
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 11:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WCJB) -The Class 4A District 5 champion Santa Fe Raiders jumped out to a 41-8 halftime lead and cruised to a 58-37 win over Brooksville Prep in Thursday’s region quarterfinals. The win sets up a third clash this season against district and Alachua County rival Eastside. The Rams advanced via forfeit over The Villages.

Thursday’s play entailed state round of 32 matchups in Classes 2A and larger. Class 1A played region semifinal matchups. Winners advance to the next round on Tuesday.

Region Quarterfinal Results:

Columbia def. Tate, 96-73 (6A)

Forest def. Fleming Island, 48-43 (6A)

Trinity Prep def. P.K. Yonge, 68-66 OT (3A)

St. John Paul II def. St. Francis, 63-56 (2A)

Region Semifinal Results:

Trenton def. Hamilton County, 77-75 (1A)

Madison County def. Bell, 48-32 (1A)

Hawthorne def. Lake Wales Vanguard, 54-37 (1A)

Wildwood def. Williston, 79-42 (1A)

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

A $15 million dollar donation by Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey will be the funding bulk of the project.
Ex-prisoners in Gainesville may soon receive guaranteed income
Bryan Weber is charged with racketeering, grand larceny, exploitation of the elderly, and fraud.
Gainesville man arrested for stealing more than $2 million from his mother’s trust
41-year-old Larry Dugger was shot and killed after a late night drive-by shooting
Rainbow Family speaks out after their brother is killed in late night shooting
Telva Burton was shot and killed 32 years ago at her home in west Ocala.
Ocala minister speaks out on gun violence, goes back to the house where his cousin was shot and killed
Vehicle crash in Suwannee County kills teen driver
Vehicle crash in Suwannee County kills teen driver

Latest News

Univ. of Florida, Thurs.
Gator football team gets spring practice underway
Santa Fe advances in 4A
Boys high school hoops regionals
Day one of UF spring practice
Gator football spring practice
Gator baseball opens its season on Fri.
TV20 sit-down interview with Florida Gator baseball coach Kevin O’Sullivan