Father pleas for justice as investigators with GPD release new evidence in car wash homicide case

To keep up with the latest local news, subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A passionate father is pleading with those responsible for killing his son to turn themselves in.

“Who killed my son? That is the only thing that matters to me. I want to know who killed my son regardless of whatever the situation was, justice for him,” said Tommie Smith, the father of Thomas Smith. “Go tell these people who killed my boy.”

Investigators with the Gainesville Police Department have released surveillance video from the early morning hours of January 7th. They hope it will increase conversations about the incident.

“We are narrowing in,” said Graham Glover, the Public Information Officer for GPD. “We hope that this video will help bring those perpetrators to justice.”

RELATED STORY: GPD releases new surveillance video in hopes to solve January homicide

According to Glover, they are taking calls about the case on a frequent basis.

TV20 asked the PIO if they have a person of interest or suspect at this point in the investigation.

“There are at least two individuals that we believe to be involved in this case,” said Glover.

He explains the video shows several people in the area in the hour preceding Smith’s death.

RELATED STORY: Putnam County Sheriff Deputies searching for missing mother

The father can’t understand why this happened because he said his son had no enemies. He does not believe this shooting was justified.

“My son didn’t have no weapon with him or anything. So why did you take it upon yourself to shoot my baby regardless of whatever the circumstances was? I say it point-blank that is something a coward would do.”

Smith wants to make one thing clear.

“My baby is not going to die in vain.”

RELATED STORY: On the two-year anniversary of her disappearance, ASO offers reward for information on Jasmine Robinson

This grieving father is just trying to get closure and peace of mind. With this new evidence, investigators with GPD are hoping they can offer that.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Gainesville Police Department or Crime Stoppers. If you would like to submit any information to the Gainesville Police Department, you can call Det. Quinn at (352) 339-0506. To submit a tip through Crime Stoppers, call (352) 372-STOP or click here. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for any information. Information can be submitted anonymously.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.