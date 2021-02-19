Advertisement

Gator football team gets spring practice underway

Florida starts fresh after graduations and departures for the NFL
By Kevin Wells
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 11:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Seven weeks after finishing the 2020 season 8-4 overall, the Florida Gators were back on the field on Thursday for the start of spring football practice.

Head coach Dan Mullen bumped up the start of spring practice this year because the coaching staff was able to better evaluate their own players while the COVID-19 pandemic has restricted coaches from traveling to recruit.

Among those looking to move into a starting role in 2021 is quarterback Emory Jones. The redshirt junior is expected to take over from Heisman Trophy finalist Kyle Trask.

Wide receiver Justin Shorter was encouraged by day one.

“We’ve all basically adopted that new role like hey, this is the year we all need to step up,” said Shorter. We’ve seen from everyone they’ve started to become their own leader. Everyone is pushing each other, everyone is really growing.”

Florida wraps up spring practice on Mar. 20.

