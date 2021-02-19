Advertisement

Gov. DeSantis: Flags will fly at half-staff for Rush Limbaugh

First Lady Melania Trump presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Rush Limbaugh as his...
First Lady Melania Trump presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Rush Limbaugh as his wife Kathryn watches during the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 12:17 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says flags will fly at half-staff in honor of conservative talk radio pioneer Rush Limbaugh, who died Wednesday from terminal lung cancer.

DeSantis made the announcement during a press conference in West Palm Beach Friday morning. The governor says once funeral arrangements are made for Limbaugh, the state will lower the flags.

“I know they’re still figuring out the arrangements, but what we do when there’s things of this magnitude, once the date of interment for Rush is announced, we’re gonna be lowering the flags to half-staff,” the governor says.

Limbaugh was a West Palm Beach resident, and his recording studio was located there as well.

RELATED: local media professionals react to death of Rush Limbaugh

At the press conference, DeSantis also announced legislative proposals on election security and transparency, saying the state needs to continue its success from the 2020 election.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A $15 million dollar donation by Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey will be the funding bulk of the project.
Ex-prisoners in Gainesville may soon receive guaranteed income
Bryan Weber is charged with racketeering, grand larceny, exploitation of the elderly, and fraud.
Gainesville man arrested for stealing more than $2 million from his mother’s trust
41-year-old Larry Dugger was shot and killed after a late night drive-by shooting
Rainbow Family speaks out after their brother is killed in late night shooting
Telva Burton was shot and killed 32 years ago at her home in west Ocala.
Ocala minister speaks out on gun violence, goes back to the house where his cousin was shot and killed
The Alachua County Sheriff’s office is offering a $10,000 reward for information to help find...
On the two-year anniversary of her disappearance, ASO offers reward for information on Jasmine Robinson

Latest News

The University of Florida this spring will hold in-person commencement ceremonies for the first...
University of Florida to hold in-person commencement for spring graduates
Malcom Randall VA Medical Center will hold drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic
Malcom Randall VA Medical Center will hold drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic
Much colder overnight
AJ Afternoon Forecast
An event aimed at getting people to remove non-native invasive plants kicked off in...
‘2021 Great Invader Rally’ kicks off in Gainesville