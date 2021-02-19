Advertisement

HEARTWARMING VIDEO: La. neighbors feed stranded truck drivers

By KSLA Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 1:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAUGHTON, La. (KSLA) - Neighbors in the Haughton area have been feeding truckers stranded at a number of truck stations off of Interstate 20.

Jennifer Dunlap teamed up with Haley Huffman and a number of others to help with the effort.

People in Haughton, La. teamed up to feed truck drivers stranded at truck stops due to the...
People in Haughton, La. teamed up to feed truck drivers stranded at truck stops due to the severe winter weather.(Haley Huffman via KSLA)

Dunlap says she saw rows of semitrucks lined up in the snow parked outside the Haughton Pilot truck stop off I-20. When she found out they had no gas or food, and weren’t expecting either of the two for at least a week, she decided to provide what she calls a “blessing.”

With the help of some friends, she went to a restaurant, stocked up on food, and parked her truck outside the gas station. She filled cups with soup and food, and handed it out to hungry truck drivers, who were very grateful for their generosity.

Dunlap captured the moments on a TikTok video that has since gone viral. She also says the group handed out food to dozens of first responders, who are out in this mess helping to keep everyone safe.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A $15 million dollar donation by Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey will be the funding bulk of the project.
Ex-prisoners in Gainesville may soon receive guaranteed income
Bryan Weber is charged with racketeering, grand larceny, exploitation of the elderly, and fraud.
Gainesville man arrested for stealing more than $2 million from his mother’s trust
41-year-old Larry Dugger was shot and killed after a late night drive-by shooting
Rainbow Family speaks out after their brother is killed in late night shooting
Telva Burton was shot and killed 32 years ago at her home in west Ocala.
Ocala minister speaks out on gun violence, goes back to the house where his cousin was shot and killed
The Alachua County Sheriff’s office is offering a $10,000 reward for information to help find...
On the two-year anniversary of her disappearance, ASO offers reward for information on Jasmine Robinson

Latest News

President Joe Biden to Munich Conference: The relationship between the U.S. and Europe is key...
LIVE: Biden tours Pfizer plant as weather causes vaccine delays
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
Back in Paris pact, US faces tougher climate steps ahead
White House deputy national security adviser Anne Neuberger speaks during a press briefing,...
Suspected Russian hack fuels new US action on cybersecurity
A Kentucky woman had her windshield break after a sheet of ice hit it.
Woman warns others after windshield shattered by sheet of ice on I-65
The University of Florida this spring will hold in-person commencement ceremonies for the first...
University of Florida to hold in-person commencement for spring graduates