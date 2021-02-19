LifeSouth facing severe blood shortage

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Blood centers continue to face severe blood shortages and are requesting more donations, specifically O-type blood.

The people at LifeSouth say that blood donation has declined both locally and nationally due to COVID-19. Additionally, the need has become much greater due to a high number of recent organ transplants at local hospitals, and because hospitals in Texas are seeking blood from out of state after blood centers there have been forced to shut down due to the storm.

“So, with the increase with the hospital need and the decrease in donations, it’s really caught us now at a critical time,” Laura Bialeck, LifeSouth’s District Community Development Coordinator. “We aren’t able to supply the blood that they need so we are really asking the community to come together, donate not only locally to help save local lives, but to help those other hospitals.”

