Malcom Randall VA Medical Center will hold drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic

Veterans express opinions on COVID-19 vaccine process at Malcom Randall VA Medical Center
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 11:43 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Veterans will have another chance to receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday.

RELATED STORY: Fighting COVID: Everything you need to know about where/how to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine in NCFL

The Malcolm Randall VA Medical Center will hold another COVID-19 drive-thru clinic on Feb. 20.

The clinic will be open to veterans over the age of 65, those that are deemed high risk (even those under 65), and veterans who are essential workers.

The clinic will be held from 8:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. at 1601 SW Archer Road Gainesville, FL 32608, while supplies last (map below with further instructions).

No appointments are needed.

Those that participate in this vaccine clinic, need to be eligible for VA health care benefits, and must be able to return to the same site for the second dose in 21 days.

RELATED STORY: Veterans under 65 and high risk can now receive the COVID-19 vaccine in North Florida, South Georgia

Anyone that has received any other vaccination in the last 14 days or is suffering from COVID-19 or Flu like symptoms will not be able to vaccinate.

The North Florida/South Georgia VA Health System has recently made the vaccine available to any veteran under the age of the 65 that is considered high risk for serious, life-threatening complications from COVID-19 - including those that suffer from obesity, diabetes, COPD, sickle cell disease, kidney disease, smoking, cancer and heart disease.

If an individual cannot attend this event but would like to receive a vaccine, call 352-548-6000 ext. 103755 if you rather schedule an appointment.

The Malcolm Randall VA Medical Center will hold another COVID-19 drive-thru clinic on Saturday.

