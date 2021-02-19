Malcom Randall VA Medical Center will hold drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Veterans will have another chance to receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday.

The Malcolm Randall VA Medical Center will hold another COVID-19 drive-thru clinic on Feb. 20.

The clinic will be open to veterans over the age of 65, those that are deemed high risk (even those under 65), and veterans who are essential workers.

The clinic will be held from 8:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. at 1601 SW Archer Road Gainesville, FL 32608, while supplies last (map below with further instructions).

No appointments are needed.

Those that participate in this vaccine clinic, need to be eligible for VA health care benefits, and must be able to return to the same site for the second dose in 21 days.

Anyone that has received any other vaccination in the last 14 days or is suffering from COVID-19 or Flu like symptoms will not be able to vaccinate.

The North Florida/South Georgia VA Health System has recently made the vaccine available to any veteran under the age of the 65 that is considered high risk for serious, life-threatening complications from COVID-19 - including those that suffer from obesity, diabetes, COPD, sickle cell disease, kidney disease, smoking, cancer and heart disease.

If an individual cannot attend this event but would like to receive a vaccine, call 352-548-6000 ext. 103755 if you rather schedule an appointment.

