Advertisement

Police arrest burglar who got too comfortable in Lake City home

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 4:59 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Like Goldilocks, a Lake City burglar got too comfortable in someone else’s home.

Lake City police arrested 34-year-old Jay Knight on burglary and petit theft charges.

Officers say Wednesday evening, the victims returned to their home on Southwest Quail Heights Terrace.

Inside, Knight was watching TV and wearing the victims’ clothes.

The residents called police and officers were able to catch Knight before he left the area.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

A $15 million dollar donation by Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey will be the funding bulk of the project.
Ex-prisoners in Gainesville may soon receive guaranteed income
Bryan Weber is charged with racketeering, grand larceny, exploitation of the elderly, and fraud.
Gainesville man arrested for stealing more than $2 million from his mother’s trust
41-year-old Larry Dugger was shot and killed after a late night drive-by shooting
Rainbow Family speaks out after their brother is killed in late night shooting
Telva Burton was shot and killed 32 years ago at her home in west Ocala.
Ocala minister speaks out on gun violence, goes back to the house where his cousin was shot and killed
Vehicle crash in Suwannee County kills teen driver
Vehicle crash in Suwannee County kills teen driver

Latest News

Tallahassee man under indictment for inciting violence
Tallahassee man under indictment for inciting violence
Jay Knight
Police arrest burglar who got too comfortable in Lake City home
Gator baseball opens its season on Fri.
TV20 sit-down interview with Florida Gator baseball coach Kevin O’Sullivan
Father pleas for justice as investigators with GPD release new evidence in car wash homicide case
Father pleas for justice as investigators with GPD release new evidence in car wash homicide case