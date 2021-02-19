Police arrest burglar who got too comfortable in Lake City home

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Like Goldilocks, a Lake City burglar got too comfortable in someone else’s home.

Lake City police arrested 34-year-old Jay Knight on burglary and petit theft charges.

Officers say Wednesday evening, the victims returned to their home on Southwest Quail Heights Terrace.

Inside, Knight was watching TV and wearing the victims’ clothes.

The residents called police and officers were able to catch Knight before he left the area.

