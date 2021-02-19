Proposed ordinance to fine business for not complying with COVID-19 protocols fails at Gainesville City Commission meeting
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A proposal stalled to fine Gainesville businesses whose patrons do not follow local COVID-19 guidelines at Thursday night’s Gainesville City Commission Meeting.
The motion on a proposed order, which mirrors a Hillsborough Co. ordinance failed to get a second.
The order was supported by commissioner Adrian Hayes-Santos, but the other commissioners expressed concern about having enough employees to enforce the order.
New COVID-19 cases also are dropping in Gainesville, reducing the need to the proposed ordinance.
If COVID-19 cases rise, Mayor Lauren Poe said he would reconsider imposing fines.
