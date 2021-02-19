Proposed ordinance to fine business for not complying with COVID-19 protocols fails at Gainesville City Commission meeting

To keep up with the latest local news, subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A proposal stalled to fine Gainesville businesses whose patrons do not follow local COVID-19 guidelines at Thursday night’s Gainesville City Commission Meeting.

The motion on a proposed order, which mirrors a Hillsborough Co. ordinance failed to get a second.

The order was supported by commissioner Adrian Hayes-Santos, but the other commissioners expressed concern about having enough employees to enforce the order.

New COVID-19 cases also are dropping in Gainesville, reducing the need to the proposed ordinance.

If COVID-19 cases rise, Mayor Lauren Poe said he would reconsider imposing fines.

