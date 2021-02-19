Advertisement

Proposed ordinance to fine business for not complying with COVID-19 protocols fails at Gainesville City Commission meeting

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 10:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news, subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A proposal stalled to fine Gainesville businesses whose patrons do not follow local COVID-19 guidelines at Thursday night’s Gainesville City Commission Meeting.

The motion on a proposed order, which mirrors a Hillsborough Co. ordinance failed to get a second.

The order was supported by commissioner Adrian Hayes-Santos, but the other commissioners expressed concern about having enough employees to enforce the order.

Related story: Fighting COVID: Everything you need to know about where/how to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine in NCFL

New COVID-19 cases also are dropping in Gainesville, reducing the need to the proposed ordinance.

If COVID-19 cases rise, Mayor Lauren Poe said he would reconsider imposing fines.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

41-year-old Larry Dugger was shot and killed after a late night drive-by shooting
Rainbow Family speaks out after their brother is killed in late night shooting
A $15 million dollar donation by Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey will be the funding bulk of the project.
Ex-prisoners in Gainesville may soon receive guaranteed income
Bryan Weber is charged with racketeering, grand larceny, exploitation of the elderly, and fraud.
Gainesville man arrested for stealing more than $2 million from his mother’s trust
Governor DeSantis on vaccine distribution expansion
DeSantis calls President Biden a “lockdowner,” Governor adamant he will not close down Florida
The Alachua County sheriff’s office is investigating another shooting in the Eastwood Meadows...
ASO investigating a double shooting, offers gun bounty

Latest News

Gator baseball opens its season on Fri.
TV20 sit-down interview with Florida Gator baseball coach Kevin O’Sullivan
Father pleas for justice as investigators with GPD release new evidence in car wash homicide case
Father pleas for justice as investigators with GPD release new evidence in car wash homicide case
Investigators with the Gainesville Police Department released surveillance video from a fatal...
Father pleas for justice as investigators with GPD release new evidence in car wash homicide case
According to deputies 20-year-old Nyeisha Nelson went missing last week and is possibly...
Putnam County Sheriff Deputies searching for missing mother