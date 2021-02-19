Advertisement

Putnam County Sheriff Deputies searching for missing mother

According to deputies 20-year-old Nyeisha Nelson went missing last week and is possibly...
According to deputies 20-year-old Nyeisha Nelson went missing last week and is possibly endangered.(Putnam County Sheriff's Office)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 10:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) -The Putnam County Sheriff’s office is searching for a missing mother.

According to deputies 20-year-old Nyeisha Nelson went missing last week and is possibly endangered.

Family Members said she dropped her child off at school and have not heard from since last Feb 11.

She was reported missing on Wednesday by family.

Nelson was last seen at her home on Ohio St. before leaving in a 2008 grey Honda Accord.

