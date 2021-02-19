Tallahassee man under indictment for inciting violence

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - The man from Tallahassee accused of threatening to violently disrupt protests at the State Capitol is now under indictment for inciting violence.

The FBI arrested Daniel Baker on January 15th after authorities discovered a Facebook post calling for people to violently confront protesters.

In the quote “call to arms,” Baker describes a plan to surround the Capitol Building and confront right-wing protesters and law enforcement.

