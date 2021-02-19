Advertisement

Tallahassee man under indictment for inciting violence

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 5:58 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - The man from Tallahassee accused of threatening to violently disrupt protests at the State Capitol is now under indictment for inciting violence.

The FBI arrested Daniel Baker on January 15th after authorities discovered a Facebook post calling for people to violently confront protesters.

In the quote “call to arms,” Baker describes a plan to surround the Capitol Building and confront right-wing protesters and law enforcement.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

A $15 million dollar donation by Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey will be the funding bulk of the project.
Ex-prisoners in Gainesville may soon receive guaranteed income
Bryan Weber is charged with racketeering, grand larceny, exploitation of the elderly, and fraud.
Gainesville man arrested for stealing more than $2 million from his mother’s trust
41-year-old Larry Dugger was shot and killed after a late night drive-by shooting
Rainbow Family speaks out after their brother is killed in late night shooting
Telva Burton was shot and killed 32 years ago at her home in west Ocala.
Ocala minister speaks out on gun violence, goes back to the house where his cousin was shot and killed
Vehicle crash in Suwannee County kills teen driver
Vehicle crash in Suwannee County kills teen driver

Latest News

Sunny and cooler this weekend
AJ Morning Forecast Update
Tallahassee man under indictment for inciting violence
Tallahassee man under indictment for inciting violence
Jay Knight
Police arrest burglar who got too comfortable in Lake City home
Jay Knight
Police arrest burglar who got too comfortable in Lake City home