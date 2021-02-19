Advertisement

Update: Vehicle of missing Putnam County mother found

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 6:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news, subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - According to Putnam County Sheriff’s Deputies, a missing mother’s vehicle is recovered.

In a press conference Friday evening, deputies said they are concerned for the safety of 20-year-old Nyeisha Nelson.

Original story: Putnam County Sheriff Deputies searching for missing mother

She was last seen after dropping her child off at school in Crescent City.

Deputies are asking anyone who may have seen Nelson’s 2008 Grey Honda Accord to come forward.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

A $15 million dollar donation by Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey will be the funding bulk of the project.
Ex-prisoners in Gainesville may soon receive guaranteed income
Bryan Weber is charged with racketeering, grand larceny, exploitation of the elderly, and fraud.
Gainesville man arrested for stealing more than $2 million from his mother’s trust
41-year-old Larry Dugger was shot and killed after a late night drive-by shooting
Rainbow Family speaks out after their brother is killed in late night shooting
Telva Burton was shot and killed 32 years ago at her home in west Ocala.
Ocala minister speaks out on gun violence, goes back to the house where his cousin was shot and killed
“Don’t bring a knife to a gun fight” proved to be true for a Levy County man
“Don’t bring a knife to a gun fight” proved to be true for a Levy County man

Latest News

Jill Holker was wheeled into UF Health Shands hospital, dying from COVID-19 but after major...
Front line nurse saved from COVID-19, receives double lung transplant from UF Health Shands
Julius Irving of Gainesville
Gainesville man finds freedom after avoiding attempted murder charge
Julius Irving of Gainesville
Gainesville man finds freedom after avoiding attempted murder charge
Friday afternoon, Jill Holker received a send off that brought her to tears.
Front line nurse saved from COVID-19, receives double lung transplant from UF Health Shands