Update: Vehicle of missing Putnam County mother found

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - According to Putnam County Sheriff’s Deputies, a missing mother’s vehicle is recovered.

In a press conference Friday evening, deputies said they are concerned for the safety of 20-year-old Nyeisha Nelson.

Original story: Putnam County Sheriff Deputies searching for missing mother

She was last seen after dropping her child off at school in Crescent City.

Deputies are asking anyone who may have seen Nelson’s 2008 Grey Honda Accord to come forward.

