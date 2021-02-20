Advertisement

2 dead after Air Force jet crashes near Montgomery, Ala. airport

A jet has crashed near Montgomery Regional Airport, according to Executive Airport Director...
A jet has crashed near Montgomery Regional Airport, according to Executive Airport Director Marshall Taggart Jr.(WSFA)
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 9:47 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The U.S. Air Force confirmed Friday night that a T-38 trainer aircraft crashed near Montgomery Regional Airport Friday.

The public affairs office said the condition of the pilots was unknown Friday night, but Montgomery Regional Airport Executive Director Marshall Taggart Jr. said two people on board the jet died in the crash.

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. The jet was assigned to the 14th Flying Training Wing at Columbus Air Force Base in Columbus, Miss.

There are houses in the area, including a mobile home park, but Taggart said the jet did not hit any structures.

Taggart said the jet was flying from Columbus to Tallahassee, Fla. at the time of the crash.

The Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency is asking that everyone stay away from the area.

A safety investigation board will investigate the crash.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. via WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A $15 million dollar donation by Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey will be the funding bulk of the project.
Ex-prisoners in Gainesville may soon receive guaranteed income
Bryan Weber is charged with racketeering, grand larceny, exploitation of the elderly, and fraud.
Gainesville man arrested for stealing more than $2 million from his mother’s trust
Friday afternoon, Jill Holker received a send off that brought her to tears.
Front line nurse saved from COVID-19, receives double lung transplant from UF Health Shands
41-year-old Larry Dugger was shot and killed after a late night drive-by shooting
Rainbow Family speaks out after their brother is killed in late night shooting
Telva Burton was shot and killed 32 years ago at her home in west Ocala.
Ocala minister speaks out on gun violence, goes back to the house where his cousin was shot and killed

Latest News

Gainesville housing code change
North Central Florida housing market continues to remain red hot
Williston man caught stealing Apple products from Louisiana Walmart
Williston man caught stealing Apple products from Louisiana Walmart
According to police, on Sept 28, 18-year-old Vonkeith Barnes fired shots near Dr. N.H. Jones...
Four-and-a-half months later, Ocala Police arrest suspect in shooting that happened near elementary school
First Lady Melania Trump presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Rush Limbaugh as his...
Florida governor: Flags will be at half-staff for Limbaugh