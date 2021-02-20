Black History Month Beautification: Cornelius Williams Park cleaned up in Williston

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) -Some Black History Month beautification was done at Cornelius Williams Park Saturday morning. The park is located just off of State Highway 500 in Williston. The park was named after Cornelius Williams, a former educator and church member who passed away in 2007.

This was the first clean-up at the park by the group Friends of Cornelius Williams park and around 20 or so people showed up to help. Along with neighbors, community leaders, and a local police deputy, in attendance was also Williams’ daughter, Vonda. Plants were planted, trash picked up and mulch was put down to help spruce up the area that adorned the massive oak tree at the center of the park.

The clean-up was organized by Jackie Appling. She is also the founder of the friends of Cornelius Williams park and went to church with Williams. She felt this month was a good opportunity to help unify and help get people out to the park.

“It’s a good time to bring the community together. Some kind of joint project, not just focusing on Black history, but just focusing on history,” Appling spoke with Vonda and another friend of the park at her side. “I’m hoping this will be history that her dad Cornelius Williams will love and enjoy to see happen.”

The park was first dedicated in 2011. The park has two baseball fields, a basketball court, and even playgrounds on the massive property. Appling still wants to see more people using the property and plans on holding more events there.

Appling said, “Well, we definitely would like to see more equipment, but also more usage of the park more events taking place.” We are trying to come up with a calendar with that help of again, people in the community guiding to come up with different activities for each month.”

Another event at the park is planned for March.

