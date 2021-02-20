Advertisement

Black History Month Special Report: Between the Lines Sports and Nutrition

By Ruelle Fludd
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 6:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) -If the pandemic has done anything, it’s made people more aware of their health.

“We’re going to hold your hand through every step and gently encourage you to be better. Motivate.”

For Demario Merrick and Lanaidra Anderson of Lake City, fitness is a way of life.

“It’s just a matter of being educated on what’s out there and we’re here to provide that,” added Anderson.

The duo owns Between The Lines Sports and Nutrition in Lake City and opened Oct. 2020. The gym offers all types of personal fitness training from youth to senior classes.

With more than 10 years of fitness experience under their belts, they offer a sense of comfortability to every new customer.

“For the most part, it is something that we want to do to give back to our community,” added Anderson. “Our motivation has always been to get people engaged, get up, get moving, get active, stay active. We want to meet people basically where they are.”

