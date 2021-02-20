Clutch hitting drives Gator softball win over Georgia Southern

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Florida Gators proved the value of clutch hitting on Friday, pulling away for an 8-3 win over Georgia Southern to open the three-day Bubly Invitational.

Seven of Florida’s eight runs came on a total of three swings of the bat: A two-run single by Hannah Adams with two outs in the fourth inning, a three-run homer by Charla Echols that capped Florida’s five-run outburst in the fourth, and a two-run triple by Baylee Goddard in the sixth.

Echols is batting 11-for-13 in four games this season.

Florida plays twice more on Saturday and Sunday and faces Georgia Southern and Charlotte twice each to round out the weekend.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.