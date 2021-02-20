Advertisement

Clutch hitting drives Gator softball win over Georgia Southern

Florida plays five times over three days in the Bubly Invitational
By Kevin Wells
Published: Feb. 19, 2021
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Florida Gators proved the value of clutch hitting on Friday, pulling away for an 8-3 win over Georgia Southern to open the three-day Bubly Invitational.

Seven of Florida’s eight runs came on a total of three swings of the bat: A two-run single by Hannah Adams with two outs in the fourth inning, a three-run homer by Charla Echols that capped Florida’s five-run outburst in the fourth, and a two-run triple by Baylee Goddard in the sixth.

Echols is batting 11-for-13 in four games this season.

Florida plays twice more on Saturday and Sunday and faces Georgia Southern and Charlotte twice each to round out the weekend.

