Developing story: human remains found in search for missing Putnam County mother

Developing story: human remains found in search for missing Putnam County mother
Developing story: human remains found in search for missing Putnam County mother(Putnam County Sheriff's Office)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 5:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CRESCENT CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Putnam County Sheriff Deputies found human remains in a heavily wooded area near Crescent City while searching for 20-year-old Nyeisha Nelson.

According to deputies, the remains were found around 8 am Saturday morning.

However, deputies cannot confirm if the remains are Nelson’s.

“The remains were discovered as part of the investigation into the disappearance of Nyeisha Nelson,” Col. Joseph Wells said, “but, we are unable to say for sure if they are her, or the sex of the remains, or if it’s directly connected to this investigation.”

The remains were located roughly four to five miles NW of where her car was found.

Her grey, 2008 Honda Accord was also found in wooded area outside Crescent City near U.S. HWY 17 and Junction Rd.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.

