Florida men’s basketball team takes down Georgia, 70-63

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Gator men’s basketball team snapped a two-game losing streak and completed a season series sweep of rival Georgia on Saturday, prevailing 70-63 at the O’Connell Center. Florida reaches 7-5 in the SEC (11-6 overall).

Florida took control with an 18-2 run midway through the first half in which the Gators went from trailing, 8-7 to leading, 25-10. Florida held a halftime lead of 37-24 on Noah Locke’s three-pointer as time expired.

Colin Castleton led Florida with 14 points, while Tre Mann and Tyree Appleby each tallied 13.

Saturday’s performance also included a much more polished defensive effort. Florida held Georgia to 37.5 percent shooting. The Bulldogs also missed 20 of 24 three-point attempts.

Florida is next in action Tuesday at Auburn.

