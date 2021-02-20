Advertisement

Florida men’s basketball team takes down Georgia, 70-63

Colin Castleton leads scoring effort with 14 points vs. Bulldogs
Florida guard Tyree Appleby (22) signals to teammates against South Carolina during the first...
Florida guard Tyree Appleby (22) signals to teammates against South Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Matt Stamey)(Matt Stamey | AP)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Gator men’s basketball team snapped a two-game losing streak and completed a season series sweep of rival Georgia on Saturday, prevailing 70-63 at the O’Connell Center. Florida reaches 7-5 in the SEC (11-6 overall).

Florida took control with an 18-2 run midway through the first half in which the Gators went from trailing, 8-7 to leading, 25-10. Florida held a halftime lead of 37-24 on Noah Locke’s three-pointer as time expired.

Colin Castleton led Florida with 14 points, while Tre Mann and Tyree Appleby each tallied 13.

Saturday’s performance also included a much more polished defensive effort. Florida held Georgia to 37.5 percent shooting. The Bulldogs also missed 20 of 24 three-point attempts.

Florida is next in action Tuesday at Auburn.

