Four-and-a-half months later, Ocala Police arrest suspect in shooting that happened near elementary school

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - After more than four-and- a-half months, Ocala Police arrested a teenager suspected of firing shots near an elementary school.

According to police, on Sept 28, 18-year-old Vonkeith Barnes fired shots near Dr. N.H. Jones elementary while school was in session.

Related story: Police arrest burglar who got too comfortable in Lake City home

Officers located him at Ocala Place Apartments Thursday night.

He is being held at the Marion County Jail on a $750,00 bond.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.