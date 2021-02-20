Four-and-a-half months later, Ocala Police arrest suspect in shooting that happened near elementary school
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 10:32 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - After more than four-and- a-half months, Ocala Police arrested a teenager suspected of firing shots near an elementary school.
According to police, on Sept 28, 18-year-old Vonkeith Barnes fired shots near Dr. N.H. Jones elementary while school was in session.
Officers located him at Ocala Place Apartments Thursday night.
He is being held at the Marion County Jail on a $750,00 bond.
