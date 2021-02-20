Advertisement

Four-and-a-half months later, Ocala Police arrest suspect in shooting that happened near elementary school

According to police, on Sept 28, 18-year-old Vonkeith Barnes fired shots near Dr. N.H. Jones...
According to police, on Sept 28, 18-year-old Vonkeith Barnes fired shots near Dr. N.H. Jones elementary while school was in session.(WCJB File)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 10:32 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - After more than four-and- a-half months, Ocala Police arrested a teenager suspected of firing shots near an elementary school.

According to police, on Sept 28, 18-year-old Vonkeith Barnes fired shots near Dr. N.H. Jones elementary while school was in session.

Related story: Police arrest burglar who got too comfortable in Lake City home

Officers located him at Ocala Place Apartments Thursday night.

He is being held at the Marion County Jail on a $750,00 bond.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

A $15 million dollar donation by Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey will be the funding bulk of the project.
Ex-prisoners in Gainesville may soon receive guaranteed income
Bryan Weber is charged with racketeering, grand larceny, exploitation of the elderly, and fraud.
Gainesville man arrested for stealing more than $2 million from his mother’s trust
Friday afternoon, Jill Holker received a send off that brought her to tears.
Front line nurse saved from COVID-19, receives double lung transplant from UF Health Shands
41-year-old Larry Dugger was shot and killed after a late night drive-by shooting
Rainbow Family speaks out after their brother is killed in late night shooting
Telva Burton was shot and killed 32 years ago at her home in west Ocala.
Ocala minister speaks out on gun violence, goes back to the house where his cousin was shot and killed

Latest News

Williston man caught stealing Apple products from Louisiana Walmart
Williston man caught stealing Apple products from Louisiana Walmart
Federal prosecutors identify Oath Keepers in surveillance video from inside the Capitol
Marion County couple is among the six Oath Keepers arrested following Capitol riot
Jill Holker was wheeled into UF Health Shands hospital, dying from COVID-19 but after major...
Front line nurse saved from COVID-19, receives double lung transplant from UF Health Shands
Julius Irving of Gainesville
Gainesville man finds freedom after avoiding attempted murder charge