Gator Mania apparel store holding online auction to liquidate assets

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After closing their doors, 25-years after opening, the Florida Gators apparel store “Gator Mania” is holding an auction.

The goal is to liquidate as many assets as possible.

The store, which was located on SW 42nd St, closed on Feb 10.

People have until Sunday to bid on merchandise, and until Monday to bid on store fixtures.

You can bid on items here.

