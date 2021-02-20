Advertisement

Gator Mania apparel store holding online auction to liquidate assets

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 6:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news, subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After closing their doors, 25-years after opening, the Florida Gators apparel store “Gator Mania” is holding an auction.

The goal is to liquidate as many assets as possible.

The store, which was located on SW 42nd St, closed on Feb 10.

People have until Sunday to bid on merchandise, and until Monday to bid on store fixtures.

You can bid on items here.

Related story: Sports apparel store ‘Gator Mania’ closes after 25 years in business

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Friday afternoon, Jill Holker received a send off that brought her to tears.
Front line nurse saved from COVID-19, receives double lung transplant from UF Health Shands
Update: Vehicle of missing Putnam County mother found
Update: Vehicle of missing Putnam County mother found
During a state budgetary overview on Thursday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis reiterated his stance,...
White House Task Force calls for Florida to close down bars, restaurants
Investigators with the Gainesville Police Department released surveillance video from a fatal...
Father pleas for justice as investigators with GPD release new evidence in car wash homicide case
Jay Knight
Police arrest burglar who got too comfortable in Lake City home

Latest News

UF students call for name change of building named after segregationist
UF students call for name change of building named after segregationist
Tre Mann gets back on defense after scoring a basket in Florida's 70-63 win against Georgia on...
Florida Men's Basketball team takes down Georgia, 70-63
Malcom Randall VA Medical Center hosts drive-up vaccine event
Malcom Randall VA Medical Center hosts drive-up vaccine event
Fundraiser helps family of Navy veteran who was shot and killed
Fundraiser helps family of Navy veteran who was shot and killed
Malcom Randall VA Medical Center hosts drive-up vaccine event
Malcom Randall VA Medical Center hosts drive-up vaccine event