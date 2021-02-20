Advertisement

Marion County couple is among the six Oath Keepers arrested following Capitol riot

Federal prosecutors identify Oath Keepers in surveillance video from inside the Capitol
Federal prosecutors identify Oath Keepers in surveillance video from inside the Capitol(U.S. Department of Justice)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 8:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - On Friday, Federal prosecutors announced six people affiliated with the Oath Keepers, including a couple from Dunnellon, were arrested for their suspected roles in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Husband and wife Kelly Meggs, 52, and Connie Meggs, 59, of Dunnellon, are named as co-conspirators in the case. They face a variety of charges including aiding and abetting, conspiracy, destruction of government property, and obstruction of justice.

In addition, authorities arrested Graydon Young, 54, Laura Steele, 52, Sandra Ruth Parker, 62, and Bennie Alvin Parker, 70 this week.

Prosecutors argue the Oath Keepers conspired to storm the capitol and obstruct congress’s certification of the Electoral College vote. In the criminal complaint, they include images and videos that show members wearing tactical equipment moving through the crowds in an organized formation. Authorities first tied the Meggs to a phone number obtained from another Oathkeeper. Then using photos from the riot and Kelly Meggs Facebook posts, the couple was further identified.

The Southern Poverty Law Center describes the Oath Keppers as follows.

“The Oath Keepers, which claims tens of thousands of present and former law enforcement officials and military veterans as members, is one of the largest radical antigovernment groups in the U.S. today. While it claims only to be defending the Constitution, the entire organization is based on a set of baseless conspiracy theories about the federal government working to destroy the liberties of Americans.”

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

A $15 million dollar donation by Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey will be the funding bulk of the project.
Ex-prisoners in Gainesville may soon receive guaranteed income
Bryan Weber is charged with racketeering, grand larceny, exploitation of the elderly, and fraud.
Gainesville man arrested for stealing more than $2 million from his mother’s trust
Friday afternoon, Jill Holker received a send off that brought her to tears.
Front line nurse saved from COVID-19, receives double lung transplant from UF Health Shands
41-year-old Larry Dugger was shot and killed after a late night drive-by shooting
Rainbow Family speaks out after their brother is killed in late night shooting
Telva Burton was shot and killed 32 years ago at her home in west Ocala.
Ocala minister speaks out on gun violence, goes back to the house where his cousin was shot and killed

Latest News

Jill Holker was wheeled into UF Health Shands hospital, dying from COVID-19 but after major...
Front line nurse saved from COVID-19, receives double lung transplant from UF Health Shands
Julius Irving of Gainesville
Gainesville man finds freedom after avoiding attempted murder charge
Julius Irving of Gainesville
Gainesville man finds freedom after avoiding attempted murder charge
Update: Vehicle of missing Putnam County mother found
Update: Vehicle of missing Putnam County mother found