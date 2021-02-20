North Central Florida housing market continues to remain red hot
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 10:45 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The housing market upward trend is showing no signs of going down.
Numbers released by Florida Realtors Friday show the Jan. year-over-year number of closed home sales jumped more than 31% in the Gainesville market, and 12.5% in the Ocala market.
The average sales prices in both markets rose significantly as well.
The North Central Florida numbers mirrored those of the rest of the state.
Trending story: Gainesville man finds freedom after avoiding attempted murder charge
Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.