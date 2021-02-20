North Central Florida housing market continues to remain red hot

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The housing market upward trend is showing no signs of going down.

Numbers released by Florida Realtors Friday show the Jan. year-over-year number of closed home sales jumped more than 31% in the Gainesville market, and 12.5% in the Ocala market.

The average sales prices in both markets rose significantly as well.

The North Central Florida numbers mirrored those of the rest of the state.

