Ocala CEP working with the city to provide small business’ low interest loans

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 6:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Small businesses in Ocala can now apply for low interest loans.

The Ocala Chamber and Economic Partnership is working with the city of Ocala to begin a micro-enterprise loan program.

Business within the Ocala city limits with five or less employees can borrow up to $25,000 at zero-percent interest for the first 48 months.

No payments are required for the first year, and people can also apply for loan forgiveness after 12 months if they meet certain criteria.

You can apply for the loan here.

