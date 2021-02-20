Shorthanded Gator gymnastics team prevails over Kentucky

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Florida Gators showed why they’re the nation’s top-ranked gymnastics team on Friday night.

Competing without star All-Arounder Trinity Thomas, plus Sydney Johnson-Scharpf, Nya Reed, and Savannah Schoenherr, in addition to head coach Jenny Rowland and two of her assistants due to COVID-19 protocols, the Gators still managed to beat visiting Kentucky and put up a big score.

Florida won the meet, 197.500 to 196.875 to remain unbeaten on the season, and prevailed using only eight gymnasts. The Gators typically roll out eleven.

Alyssa Baumann won the All-Around with a score of 39.650, including a 9.925 on bars, her first appearance on the apparatus since 2016. Leah Clapper turned in a perfect 10 on beam to boost Florida’s score.

The Gators remain home next Friday to host Auburn.

