Williston man caught stealing Apple products from Louisiana Walmart
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
SAINT JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, LA. (WCJB) - A Williston man is facing judgment, accused of taking some forbidden apples.
43-year-old Jermaine Thompson was arrested Thursday on theft charges in Saint John the Baptist Parish in Louisiana.
According to authorities, he stole four Apple wWatches from a Walmart, and then tried to board a plane for Florida.
Authorities caught him before take off.
In his bag they found a multitude of Apple products including Ipads, watches, and Airpods.
Trending story: Marion County couple is among the six Oath Keepers arrested following Capitol riot
Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.