Williston man caught stealing Apple products from Louisiana Walmart

SAINT JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, LA. (WCJB) - A Williston man is facing judgment, accused of taking some forbidden apples.

43-year-old Jermaine Thompson was arrested Thursday on theft charges in Saint John the Baptist Parish in Louisiana.

According to authorities, he stole four Apple wWatches from a Walmart, and then tried to board a plane for Florida.

Authorities caught him before take off.

In his bag they found a multitude of Apple products including Ipads, watches, and Airpods.

